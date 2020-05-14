(The Center Square) – The state of California faces a multi-year $54.3 billion budget shortfall because of tax revenue shortfalls and additional costs related to COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
The state projects a 22.3 percent decline in overall revenue, including a drop of 27.2 percent drop in sales tax revenue, a 25.5 percent loss in personal income tax revenue, and a 22.7 percent decline in corporate tax revenue.
But the state is constitutionally required to balance its budget, and it will take several years of strategic planning to accomplish that because of the massive shortfall, Newsom said.
"This is challenging, this will be trying, and this certainly will be a multi-year opportunity and effort," Newsom said. "We are not arguing to solve a $54.3 billion shortfall overnight. ... We're looking at a multi-year strategy to work through this budget deficit."
To balance a revised $203 billion state budget, Newsom proposes a series of expense cuts, zeroing out the state's reserves and pushing off proposed new programs until the economy stabilizes.
The expense cuts include a 10 percent reduction in state employee salaries.
The governor also proposes using $7.8 billion of the state's $16.2 billion in rainy day fund reserves to help patch this year's deficit, $5.4 billion in year two and $2.9 billion in year three, depleting the reserves over three years.
A second "safety net" reserve has $900 million. Newsom proposes using $450 million of that this year and $450 million next year.
A third reserve under Proposition 98 for education spending has $524 million in reserve. Newsom's proposal would use all of that this year.
Combined, the three reserve funds would cover 16 percent of the overall deficit. Funds from the Congressionally approved CARES Act would cover another 15 percent.
Newsom said pulling back on a number of new programs and initiatives will close an additional 15 percent of the deficit, and a deferral in other strategies, including holding off on $2.4 billion in supplemental payments to the state’s largest public pension plans, will save 19 percent.
But slightly more than a quarter of the deficit, 26 percent, will have to come from budget cuts, Newsom said, if Congress doesn't pass the HEROES Act proposed by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, which seeks to send $3 trillion to state and local governments to help them with the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Newsom said much of those cuts can be spared if the HEROES Act is passed, but Republicans in Congress have said they oppose it.
"Nothing breaks make heart more than making budget cuts," Newsom said.
The final 8 percent of the deficit will be covered by an elimination of tax credits, Newsom said of his proposal.
In January, Newsom proposed a budget that included a $6 billion surplus. Since then, more than 4.5 million California workers have filed for unemployment benefits as nonessential businesses were forced to close because of the state's stay-at-home order.