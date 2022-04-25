Dignitaries, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, second from left, pose for photos during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Friday, April 22, 2022, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Construction has begun on what's billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California's urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over the 101 freeway and feeder road near downtown Los Angeles.