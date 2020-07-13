(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all indoor operations statewide to shut down for restaurants, bars, wineries, theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms as the number of new coronavirus cases continued to climb through the weekend.
The latest restrictions, announced Monday, previously only applied to certain counties with high infection rates.
Newsom further identified 30 counties where the spike has been particularly aggressive, ordering the complete closure of fitness centers, houses of worship, personal care services, salons, barber shops and malls.
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond criticized the latest restrictions on Twitter.
"This shotgun approach by the Governor with no verified facts continues to hurt the workers of California," Desmond wrote. "There haven’t been any outbreaks at malls, nail salons or barbershops. There’s been one outbreak at a gym, yet this blanket shutdown is completely unnecessary."
Also on Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it would not reopen for classes on Aug. 18 as planned and instead will continue online learning until further notice. The district has about 500,000 students and 75,000 employees.
California topped 7,000 coronavirus fatalities over the weekend, making it the second-deadliest state in the country behind New York’s 32,029.
The state now has 326,187 confirmed cases and 7,053 deaths. There were 73 additional deaths reported Saturday and 23 on Sunday. Saturday also saw 6,992 new cases reported with 6,504 on Sunday, the highest weekend total to date.
The seven-day average for coronavirus tests coming back positive hit 8.3 percent on Sunday, the highest number since April. A week ago, that figure was at 6.8 percent and two weeks ago it was 5.9 percent. In Los Angeles County, which has been hardest hit by the virus, the seven-day positivity rate is 10 percent, up from a low of 4.6 percent in May.
State health officials also are reporting a high of 6,357 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, including 1,806 in intensive care, with hundreds more hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms but not yet confirmed to have the disease.
One metric the state is using to gauge the spread of the virus is which counties are able to keep new cases under 100 per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. Currently, 22 of the state’s 58 counties are meeting that standard while the other 36 are not.
The state is also asking counties with more than 20 coronavirus patients hospitalized to keep recent increases under 10 percent. Under that metric, 47 counties are succeeding and nine are not.
The California Department of Corrections said it could release as many as 8,000 prisoners by the end of August to slow the spread of coronavirus within its facilities. More than 2,300 inmates have tested positive, with 31 deaths.
The top medical officer for the state prison system was removed from his position last week following criticism of inmate transfers that Newsom said led to an increased outbreak.
An initial release would come from inmates with 180 days or less left in their sentences. Those convicted of a violent crime, including domestic violence, or those who would be required to register as a sex offender upon release are not eligible.
A second group that could be released includes inmates with no more than one year left to serve. In all cases, priority would be given to prisoners over the age of 30.
The state first attempted to lessen the pandemic’s impact on the prison system in March with the release of 3,500 inmates who were within 60 days of their scheduled release date.