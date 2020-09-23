(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order calling for a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
Newsom’s order, which drew quick and harsh criticism from auto and other business groups, automakers and others, directs the California Air Resources Board to implement the phase out and would require new medium and heavy-duty trucks to be zero-emission by 2045. Newsom also called on state agencies to speed up the development of infrastructure for charging stations.
The order does not ban the ownership or use of vehicles with internal combustion engines beyond 2035 and they could still be sold on the used vehicle market. The Western States Petroleum Association estimates there are about 26 million gas-powered vehicles in California currently.
“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” Newsom said in announcing the executive order. “Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”
Newsom also said the change would spur innovation for automakers and drive down the cost of electric vehicles by creating a huge market. About 1.63 million new vehicles are expected to be sold in California this year, more than 10 percent of the roughly 11 million expected to be sold nationwide.
Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, responded by calling the decision a “radical step” that “makes no sense” and does not guarantee affordability for residents of one of the most expensive states in the country.
Alliance for Automotive Innovation President and CEO John Bozzella also criticized the mandate.
“Neither mandates nor bans build successful markets,” Bozzella said in a statement. “What builds successful markets is widespread stakeholder engagement: a combination of efforts by federal, state, and local governments, as well as automakers, dealers, utilities, hydrogen providers, electric infrastructure providers, builders, and others.”
Newsom also called for development of a statewide rail and transit system and more bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
California law already requires automakers to sell electric and hybrid vehicles at increasing levels through 2025. They accounted for 7.6 percent of new car sales in 2019.
A bill introduced in the California Assembly in 2018 that would have required all vehicles registered in the state to be zero-emission by 2040 did not get past committee.
Also on Wednesday, Newsom called on legislators to take action to ban the oil extraction method known as fracking, stopping short of issuing an executive order on the matter. Newsom in November issued a moratorium on new hydraulic fracking permits, but his administration has approved 50 since April.