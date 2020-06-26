(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will consider “toggling back” California’s reopening plan and reinstate restrictions if hospitals and health care needs exceed capacity after increased testing has resulted in more positive test results being reported.
In two weeks time as of Wednesday, California conducted 1,052,101 tests with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.1 percent.
State health officials on Thursday reported more than 5,300 new cases of the coronavirus, down from the record number of 7,000 positive tests reported on Wednesday.
“Early in the outbreak, it was nearly impossible to get a test for the coronavirus unless one was sick enough to be hospitalized,” MSN news reports. “Because young people are less likely to get severely ill with COVID-19, they may not have been captured in testing numbers.”
According to the California Department of Health, as of June 25, there are 195,571 positive cases reported of the coronavirus, and 5,733 deaths.
Out of California’s 39.5 million residents, the coronavirus infection rate is 0.49 percent. The death rate is 0.01 percent.
As of Wednesday, 56 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks were 18 to 49 years old, new state data shows. Previously, people older than 65 accounted for roughly a quarter of positive tests. Now, the elderly accounts for less than 15 percent of positive coronavirus tests. In Los Angeles County, 40 percent of coronavirus cases were reported among 18- to 40-year-olds.
As of Thursday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last 14 days was 4,240.
According to state data, 15 counties in California have reported an increased transmission of the coronavirus, hospitalizations or a limited hospital capacity that exceed the state’s guidelines: Contra Costa, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.
Los Angeles County has reported more cases than any other county in the country, Newsom said, and health officials are closely monitoring 11 counties.
“I cannot impress upon people more the importance at this critical juncture, when we are experiencing an increase in cases that we have not experienced in the past, to take seriously this moment," Newsom said. "If we do, we can mitigate and we can bend, and we ultimately can rebound and become more resilient still in the future.
“Californians need to remain vigilant and act responsibly,” he said. “Wear a face covering. Wash your hands. Practice physical distancing.”
Newsom said he could put more restrictions in place if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow.