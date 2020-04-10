(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials said Friday that mitigation efforts in the state are leading to positive results in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
They cautioned, however, that residents need to continue to follow stay-at-home and social distancing orders or that could change.
"It really does depend on us to continue doing what we've been doing, which is staying at home, and when we're not at home, practicing strong physical distancing," Dr. Mark Gahly, Secretary of the state's Health and Human Services Agency, said.
During Newsom's daily press briefing on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Gahly showed a series of charts that detailed how the state was doing compared to data showing worst-case scenarios if no mitigation efforts took place.
"These graphs show that movement is going down all across California," Gahly said of residents movement between February and March, when shelter in place orders were put in place. "County by county we see a similar trendline" of declining movement of people.
Gahly then showed charts indicating California was significantly slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"We see that we are holding on to the bottom part of the model," Gahly said. "That's sort of the better case scenario, what we had always hoped for. This is a point of pride for Californians that we've done so well. But I caution you that this line could start to see an upward slope" if residents stop practicing distancing and stay at home orders.
He said the state's number of confirmed cases still haven't peaked, but if residents continue distancing California can keep the slope relatively low. He said that this Easter weekend, residents need to stay home to protect themselves, neighbors and families.
As of Friday, Newsom said California has seen 542 deaths from the disease, up 49 from Thursday. The state has 19,472 confirmed positive cases, with 2,897 currently in state hospitals; of those, 1,145 in ICUs, a 1.1 percent increase from Thursday, when for the first time the state reported a day-over-day decline of 1.9 percent of ICU hospitalizations.
Newsom said the state is monitoring 191 nursing homes where COVID-19 cases have emerged.