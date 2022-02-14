(The Center Square) – States nationwide are making updates to their masking policies in schools but California state officials are still in talks with influential teachers unions who have asked for more time.
During a news conference last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the state is still “collaborating” with teachers unions when it comes to masking in schools. The governor recalled pressure from teachers unions across the country to close down schools amid surging cases of the omicron variant in January, noting that the state pushed back on these calls in an effort to keep schools open.
Newsom indicated interest in reforming the masking requirements for California schools during the news conference, but won’t be able to move forward until he reaches a collaborative agreement with teachers unions.
“They just asked for a little bit more time, and I think that’s responsible and I respect that,” Newsom said during a news conference last Wednesday. “But we also are in a date with destiny. We recognize that we want to turn the page on status quo.”
The state is expected to unveil an updated plan for school guidance as it relates to COVID-19 later Monday. The guidance will likely come as part of Newsom’s “endemic plan,” which he has previewed in recent weeks.
He told reporters last week that the plan will address a new strategy for addressing COVID-19 moving forward, calling it a “reflective” plan. Newsom said the state has been convening with public health experts across the state and country to create a plan that reflects “what worked and what didn’t” over the past two years.