(The Center Square) – Since stay-at-home restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, about 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits.
As a result, the state's Employment Development Department (EDD) has been flooded with calls over the past few weeks and many laid-off workers have been frustrated with delays in filing their claims.
To address that, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said he signed an executive order extending the call hours at EDD from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Also, more than 1,000 state staffers are being redirected to help take calls.
Labor Secretary Julie Su also said Wednesday the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will be open to applications on April 28.
Part of the CARES Act signed last month by President Donald Trump, the program extends benefits to individuals who were previously ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits, including those who were self-employed and gig economy workers.
"We're going to be turning around payments within 24 to 48 hours" for PUA eligible individuals and payments will be retroactive to the first week of February, Su said.
Newsom said as of Wednesday, the state has 24,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 821 deaths. He said the state's hospitalization rate increased by 1.5 percent over the past 24 hours, but the number of coronavirus patients in ICU beds, 1,175, decreased by 0.2 percent since Tuesday.