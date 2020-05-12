(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a loosening of some business restrictions that have led to more than 4 million workers in the state filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
Newsom said individuals who cannot work from home will be allowed to return to offices with modifications.
"If you cannot telework, we will allow for office modifications and office openings on a statewide basis," Newsom said.
The governor also said that strip malls and outlet malls also will be allowed to reopen for pickup only. Last week, Newsom modified the state's stay-at-home order to allow standalone retailers to reopen for curbside pickup only.
Car washes and pet grooming services also can reopen statewide with appropriate social distancing guidelines, he said. Business owners can view further details at covid19.ca.gov/.
Local governments, however, can instill local restrictions that are more strict than the states, Newsom said.
California has been under stay-at-home orders since mid-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks, Newsom and other governors across the country have begun to ease restrictions to reopen their economies.