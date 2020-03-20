(The Center Square) – The coronavirus could infect at least 60,000 of the roughly 100,000 homeless population in California, despite the state being on lockdown, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a Facebook post.
"Over the next eight-week period, we have modeled that of the 108,000 unsheltered Californians that are out on the streets, if you had an attack rate of about 56 percent, you're looking at 60-plus thousand individuals that may have COVID-19," Newsom said.
On Thursday, Newsom issued an order that all California residents are to stay home except to buy food, pick up prescriptions, go to the doctor or to work in what is considered an essential job.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, the homeless are more at risk of contracting the disease and spreading it. Many do not have access to basic hygiene protocols like hand washing, social isolating, and keeping a distance from sick people.
To minimize the spread of the virus, Newsom directed $100 million to help local governments establish shelter support and emergency housing for the homeless. He also directed $50 million to purchase 1,309 travel trailers from FEMA and private vendors, and to lease rooms in hotels, motels and other facilities in partnership with counties and cities to provide immediate isolation placements for homeless individuals.
About 400 hotel rooms have been leased for the homeless by the state in Oakland, in addition to two hotels in San Mateo County and two properties in Alameda County.
Newsom’s executive order also allows flexibility for local governments on how they choose to spend their emergency homelessness funding and waives certain regulatory barriers for any shelters or facilities built with this specific emergency funding.
The California Health & Human Services Agency also issued an official public health guidance to homeless service providers about social distancing measures in shelters, access to hygiene supplies, health screening protocols, and isolation protocols for people with COVID-19 or those demonstrating symptoms.
Moving people out of shelters and into trailers will help with social isolation placements, the governor’s office said, and help protect healthy people staying in shelters.
The state has also identified more than 950 hotels in 53 counties available to lease for the next several months. It provided each county with a list of hotels and motels specific to them and offered to help counties negotiate leases if they request assistance.
The hotel and motel rooms will be used primarily as emergency protective measures to house homeless individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic or otherwise at significant risk.