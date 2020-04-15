(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan Wednesday to provide $125 million in disaster relief funding to undocumented immigrants impacted by COVID-19.
Newsom said the public-private partnership will be paid for with $75 million in disaster relief assistance funded with tax dollars and $50 million from philanthropists who have committed to raising the money.
“California is the most diverse state in the nation," Newsom said in a statement. "Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient. Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together.”
Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for unemployment benefits.
According to a news release, about 150,000 undocumented adult Californians will receive a one-time cash benefit with a cap of $1,000 per household. Applications will be available next month.
The money will be distributed through a community-based model of regional nonprofits with experience serving undocumented communities, according to the news release.
Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees (GCIR), a network of foundations focused on immigration issues, has committed to raising $50 million to help fund the program.
Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, The California Endowment, The James Irvine Foundation, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor already have committed $5 million, the news release said. Anyone interested in contributing can do so at www.immigrantfundCA.org.
“During this moment of national crisis, undocumented immigrants are risking their own health on behalf of the rest of us, saving lives as health care workers; caring for our loved ones; and growing much of the food we depend on,” Laurene Powell Jobs, president of Emerson Collective, said in a statement. “With the federal government and so many states failing to provide undocumented immigrants the economic and health supports all Americans deserve, I hope that corporations, foundations and individuals across the country will join us in providing the emergency relief these members of our community need to weather this challenging time.”