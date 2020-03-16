(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom late Sunday called for all senior citizens 65 or older and individuals with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Newsome also called on restaurants and bars to to cut occupancy in half to give customers more space to practice social distancing.
"Some have suggested shutting down all of our restaurants," Newsom said. "We don't believe ultimately that is necessary at this moment."
The governors of Illinois and Ohio on Sunday banned dining in at restaurants, as did New York City's mayor.
As of Sunday evening, 335 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths have been confirmed in California as of Sunday.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which originated in China in December.
Newsom said the state is working with Quest labs to conduct more coronavirus tests in California.