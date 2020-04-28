(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is considering bringing students back to school this summer to make up for time away from classrooms this spring.
Though distance learning is ongoing in California as school buildings remain closed because of the state's stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, "we recognize there has been a learning loss because of this disruption," Newsom said.
While nothing has been decided, he wanted parents and students to know that the new school year could begin as early as July.
"We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late July, early August," he said.
There will need to be physical and environmental changes in the schools once they do reopen, the governor said, so social distancing can continue.
Newsom on Tuesday also said state and health officials are working on new guidelines that will allow shuttered businesses to reopen in the coming weeks.
"We believe we are weeks, not months, away from making meaningful modifications to that indicator," Newsom said.
There will be restrictions when that occurs, he said.
"They going to be stringent," Newsom said.
The governor said 578,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in California and the state is now averaging more than 20,000 tests a day.
"We are well on our way to meeting our 25,000 testing goal and getting to [60,000] to 80,000 tests a day," he said. "We've made real progress in that space, not nearly where we want to be and need to be, but real progress."
The state also has hired 10,000 people to trace anyone who's been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Increased testing and tracing are among the six indicators that will drive California's efforts to reopen the economy.