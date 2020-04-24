(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, restaurants and local governments to prepare and deliver daily meals to the state's senior citizens.
Newsom said the initiative will begin immediately, with local and county governments working with restaurants within their communities to prepare and deliver the meals.
"1.2 million seniors live alone, socially isolated, unable to fix their own meals," Newsom said, adding that the restaurant industry has "been ravaged by the state-at-home order."
Eligible seniors must have been at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, live up to 600 percent of federal poverty levels, or have compromised immune systems, Newsom said.
"Hundreds of thousands if not millions of meals" will be prepared and delivered every day when the program is fully running, he said.
Restaurants will be reimbursed up to $16 for each breakfast, $17 for each lunch, and $28 for each dinner.
"We will provide an unlimited number of meals, no cap," the governor said.
FEMA will pick up 75 percent of the cost; state and local governments will pick up the remainder.
Newsom said the program will also generate much-needed sales tax revenue for local governments.
Guidelines are being put together for nutritional values of the meals, and the partnership will include local farmers, who will sell their produce.
Newsom said this is the first such program in the country.
The governor also announced that 93 more people died in California of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,543. There have been just shy of 40,000 confirmed cases in the state.
Newsom said the number of hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus stayed flat.