(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the state is partnering with counties and the private sector to find available hotel and motel rooms to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state has secured 6,867 rooms on its way to a goal of finding 15,000 during what he called Phase 1 of the project.
"We've identified roughly 7,000 hotel rooms that are in our possession," Newsom said, adding that the state is partnering with the hotel and motel owners.
"What we want to do is relieve the stress in our shelter systems," he said. "It's a county-state partnership with the county fundamentally driving the car and the state of California building the car."
Newsom said 869 people are already in hotel rooms.
In addition to housing the homeless in locations where they can practice social distancing, the facilities will have laundry service and security. Meals also will be provided.
FEMA is providing 75 percent reimbursement for the cost, he said.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg thanked Newsom and the state for their leadership during the pandemic.
"Unsheltered homelessness was a crisis before COVID-19, it is a heightened crisis during this epidemic," Steinberg, head of the state's homelessness task force, said.
Because of the steps being taken now, Steinberg said homelessness could be "less of a crisis after we come out of this."
California has 10,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 250 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, 2,188 are hospitalized, 901 in ICU. Newsom said the ICU number is a 10.4 percent increase from Thursday.