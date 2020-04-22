(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the states of California, Oregon and Washington are talking about when hospitals and other health care providers can begin scheduling noncritical surgeries again.
Newsom didn't provide a specific date when these surgeries can begin, but he said the three Pacific Northwest states have created enough capacity at the states' hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and others.
Non-critical surgeries were banned last month so the states' hospital systems could maintain enough open beds to treat an expected rise in coronavirus patients,
"We have been working with our partners in Washington and Oregon" to get these scheduled surgeries are up and running, Newsom said. When they do so, "we will not overload the system."
Newsom said the three states will make sure hospitals still maintain enough capacity in case there is a significant rise in new coronavirus cases.
The Bay area and Los Angeles have been hot spots for the virus in the U.S. As of Wednesday morning, California had nearly 36,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,360 deaths.
The state has been under state-at-home orders since March 19 to help stop the spread of the disease.
Newsom said California is not yet ready to announce when the state's economy can start to reopen.
"When can we go back to some semblance of normalcies?" Newsom said he hears regularly. "The pressure to answer that question is very real. … I wish I could prescribe a specific date. There is no date."
The state is still seeing too many cases of the new coronavirus as well as hospitalizations from it, he said.
Last week, Newsom said the state would need to see a continued decline in the number of hospitalizations; a continued decline in the number of patients in ICU beds; and a continued decline in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 before large portions of the economy can be reopened.
The state also will need to have the capacity to expand testing for COVID-19 so health officials can appropriately track any potential surges of the virus.
On Wednesday, Newsom said that 465,000 tests have been done in the state so far. He said the state went from 2,000 tests a day in March up to 16,000 tests a day today. The goal is 25,000 tests a day by the end of April and ultimately 60,000 to 80,000 tests a day.
California also has opened 86 new testing sites in rural areas of the state, the governor announced. The state also is training 10,000 tracers who can track individuals who have been exposed to the virus but not tested, Newsom said.