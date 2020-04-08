(The Center Square) – California Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced he is asking state lawmakers to appropriate $1.4 billion to pay for personal protection equipment that will be needed in the coming weeks and months to treat individuals infected by COVID-19.
"We made a big, bold bet on a new strategy and it is bearing fruit," Newsom said during his daily press briefing on COVID-19.
The initial ask is for $495 million to pay for N95 masks, coveralls, gloves, shields and other PPE the state has signed contracts for.
"They will meet our needs in the short, medium and long term," Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said.
Ghilarducci said state officials have been working with private businesses, nonprofits, international groups and the Federal Mergency Management Agency to order 200 million masks alone – 195 million N95 masks and 5 million surgical masks.
"We think we are in a very different place than a week or so ago," Newsom said, adding that the funding would come from the state's disaster emergency response fund.
"It's a logistics operation that is quite extraordinary," he said of efforts to find the companies capable of building PPE and then transporting them back to the state.
Newsom also announced new numbers. There are now 16,957 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in California. Of those, 2,714 have been hospitalized, a 3.9 percent increase from Tuesday. Of the hospitalizations, 1,154 are in Intensive Care Units, up 4.2 percent.
He also announced there were 68 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 442 deaths.
Of the total number of cases, Newsom said officials have demographic data on 6,957 of them, about 37.2 percent of the total.
Of those cases officials have demographic information on, about 30 percent are Hispanic; 6 percent are black; and about 14 percent are Asian. Newsom said that early data "tracks modestly" along the state's total population.
Of the deaths that officials have demographic data for, about 29 percent have been Hispanic; 3 percent black; and 16 percent Asian.
With temperatures getting warmer and Easter this Sunday, Newsom stressed that residents need to continue to shelter at home and practice safe physical distancing when they do go out in order to stop the spread of the virus.