(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an executive order to protect workers in the state's food delivery system.
Under the order, workers in the food industry, from farmers to grocers to fast food workers, will be eligible for two weeks of supplemental leave pay if they get sick and have to stay home from work.
"The people that grow, pick, package, deliver, cook and sell our food" are vital, Newsom said during his daily news briefing. "That sector is essential to our livelihoods."
Noting the Smithfield pork factory in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where more than 640 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, Newsom said those in the food industry put their health in jeopardy by going to work each day.
"I hope this will address some of the anxiety some of our farmers have, some of our fast food workers have," he said, asking workers to stay home if they get sick.
Newsom also said 69 more people died of the novel coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 890. The number of hospitalizations, 3,141, saw a modest decline of 0.9 percent. The number of people in ICU beds saw a 1.4 percent increase since Wednesday to 1,191.
The governor also said he was on a phone call with President Donald Trump earlier Thursday where new guidelines on social distancing and other measures were discussed, but Newsom did not offer specific details.
Trump is expected to announce the new guidelines during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at 6 p.m. Eastern.