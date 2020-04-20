(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jen Siebel Newsom, on Monday announced that 70,000 students will receive laptops and tablets this week as part of an effort by private companies to help students participate in virtual learning.
Stay-at-home orders remain in effect, the governor said, as school buildings won't reopen for the remainder of the school year.
The public- private partnerships addressing the state’s digital divide includes Google announcing it facilitated 1,000 free WiFi hotspots in the state and donated 4,000 Chrome books to students. Apple donated 10,000 iPads to 800 school districts to help students lacking access to technology to be able to learn online.
Newsom said the Public Utilities Commission is investing $25 million to advance WiFi hotspots statewide in addition to $5 million to procure additional Chrome tablets and Apple iPads toward distance learning.
The distance learning effort was a “two-week sprint” to provide technology to students, the governor said, emphasizing that “distance learning can be operable, it just needs to have an equity lens” to help people who need support.
Newsom said he hopes to quadruple the efforts announced Monday in order to extend summer learning opportunities in hotspots where children are most needy live.
A task force created last week to devise strategies to help close the digital divide was to meet for the first time Monday.
The city Sacramento is rolling out a "Proof of Concept" May 1, Newsom said, which involves converting seven school buses into mobile hotspots to advance distance learning. If the project is successful, Newsom said it will be rolled out statewide.
To date, there have been 1,208 Californians who have died from COVID-19. Newsom “expressed deep empathy over these lost lives,” saying his “heart goes out to families and loved ones” of those who have died.
Monday’s numbers reflect a 1.9 percent increase above the hospitalization number reported Sunday and 2.8 percent above Sunday’s number of ICU patients, Newsom said. Hospitalizations are beginning to flatten but overall numbers are still growing, he added.
Progress is being made and Californians are bending the curve by adhering to stay-at-home orders, however deaths and hospitalization numbers continue to rise, the governor said. The COVID-19 numbers being analyzed are aggregate numbers, he stressed, and don’t reflect the spread of the virus in almost every part of the state.
“We are not seeing the downward trend we need to see in order to provide more clarity on the roadmap which we rolled out last week,” Newsom said.
More updates will be announced Wednesday.
The administration is focused on tracing, tracking, testing and treatment data, isolation, quarantine, and analyzing testing progress. The goal for conducting daily tests is to reach 25,000 by end of month, Newsom said, a significant increase from the 2,000 tests first conducted in March.