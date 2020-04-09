(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a new public-private partnership with hotel companies across the state to supply rooms for health care workers who are commuting long distances to care for patients.
Newsom said the state will supply health care workers with vouchers to pay for 100 percent of the cost of the rooms.
The state has 150 hotels partnering with the state that are "providing deep discounts," the governor said.
California health care leaders held a call with the governor's office last week and "universally this was the top ask" of the industry, Newsom said at his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, "so they're allowed to stay closer to their patients ... and worried about exposing their families," or even sleeping in their cars so they didn't have to be so far from work.
"We need to do better for these workers," he said, noting that some workers are having to drive an hour or longer to care for patients.
A website, caltravelstore.com, has launched where health care workers can find partner hotels that work best for them.
"Every day we're getting more hotels to participate in this," Newsom said.
Low-income workers in other industries will also be able to take advantage of the voucher program. Some of the hotel rooms will be used as isolation rooms for those exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The governor on Thursday also said that airlines have stepped up and offered to help fly in volunteers who signed up to help California's health care industry. More than 86,000 individuals have signed up for the state's Healthcorp program, he said.
"I want to also thank the airlines," Newsom said, adding that United Airlines volunteered to transport these volunteers to the state no matter where they come from at no cost to the state or the passenger. The governor said Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines followed suit.
The also updated its numbers Thursday: 18,309 people so far have tested positive for COVID-19, and 492 have died, up 50 from Wednesday.
For the first time since the outbreak in California, the state announced a decline in the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed use. As of Thursday, 1,132 COVID-19 patients were in ICU, a drop of 1.9 percent.
"One data point is not a trend," Newsom said, but acknowledged it is "encouraging."
"That curve has been bent in this state, but it's also been stretched," he said.