(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $70 million in state funds for six new Homekey projects on Wednesday, which his office estimates will create 232 additional housing units for homeless individuals across the state.
California’s Homekey program aims to expand housing options for people experiencing homelessness. The governor announced a $2.75 billion expansion of the program in September 2021, and since that time, the state has approved 55 projects that will create 3,195 housing units, according to the governor’s office.
Wednesday’s awards included $19 million for the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara to acquire and re-do a 61-unit motel in Goleta and $16.2 million to the City of Berkeley to purchase a hotel that will create 43 permanent supportive housing studios. The City of Arcata, the Yurok Indian Housing Authority, and Los Angeles County also received millions to create units.
“Homekey is proof that we can solve homelessness,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’ve swiftly created safer places to live for thousands of unhoused individuals throughout the last two years and today’s awards continue that progress – creating 232 housing units for folks experiencing homelessness across the state and providing them with the supportive services they need.”
In last year’s budget, the state approved a $12 billion investment to address homelessness, and Newsom has proposed an additional $2 billion investment in his latest budget proposal. The governor estimates that 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots will be created with these investments.
Additional Homekey awards are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, according to Newsom’s office. The state will accept applications on a rolling basis until funding runs out or until May 2, whichever comes first.