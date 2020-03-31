(The Center Square) – About 25,000 retired health care workers in Caifornia heeded Gov. Gavin Newsom's call and volunteered to return to work to help the state with its growing number of coronavirus patients.
Newsom announced the number during his daily press briefing on Tuesday, a day after he made the call to retired doctors, nurses, technicians and others to temporarily return to the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Twenty-five thousand people with licenses that filled out the application that went through that five-step process, that said, you know what, we’re ready to step up,” Newsom said. “That was extraordinary, in less than 24 hours.”
"I'm inspired," he added.
As of Tuesday, there are more than 7,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and 150 deaths. Of those infected, about 17 percent are hospitalized, Newsom said. The number of people in intensive care units, 657, has increased by 10 percent since Monday, he added.
As the number of cases in the state increase, officials are having to take unusual steps to find places to treat those with COVID-19. In Los Angeles County, patients are being quarantined at 11 assisted living facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent physicians and epidemiologists to Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco after at least nine employees and two patients tested positive.
With the legislative session suspended during California's stay at home order, Newsom said he was not concerned about the timetable for passing a new state budget. He said there's plenty of time and deadlines would be met.