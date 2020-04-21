(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles County residents might have been infected with the coronavirus by early April, conflicting with state data, according to a new study conducted by the University of Southern California Sol Price School of Public Policy.
“We are very early in the epidemic, and many more people in L.A. County could potentially be impacted,” Neeraj Sood, the study’s leader and professor at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, said in a statement. “And as those number of infections arise, so will the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations, and the number of ICU admissions.”
The report was released Monday and first reported on by The Los Angeles Times.
The school’s project is the first large-scale study that has tracked the spread of the coronavirus in LA County. The research found that 4.1 percent of adults tested have antibodies to the virus present in their blood, meaning they were exposed to the virus.
According to the analysis, the 4.1 percent represents roughly 221,000 to 442,000 adults in LA County who have recovered from an infection, and includes a margin of error. To date, the county has reported less than 8,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
“The findings suggest the fatality rate may be much lower than previously thought,” the Times reports. “But although the virus may be more widespread, the infection rate still falls far short of herd immunity that, absent a vaccine, would be key to return to normal life.”
Researchers at Stanford University also report significantly higher numbers of people infected with or exposed to the virus.
In Santa Clara County, 1,000 cases were reported by early April, but Stanford researchers estimate the actual number is closer to between 48,000 and 81,000.
In response to the findings, Dr. Deborah Birx, a coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, said the USC results underscore “concern about asymptomatic spread.” The findings seem to indicate that a significant portion of people carrying the virus could show no symptoms at all and unknowingly infect others, she said.
“This has been the fundamental question to begin with,” Birx said at Monday’s White House press briefing, emphasizing that the disease is “highly contagious.”
But of those several hundred thousand reportedly exposed to the virus, according to the research at USC and Stanford, none have been reported to have died from the virus.
The 221,000 to 442,000 adults in LA County who have antibodies to the virus in their blood does not square with a number of 8,000 confirmed cases or even the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the county.
Neither do the 48,00 to 81,000 reportedly exposed to the virus in Santa Clara County compared to 1,000 confirmed cases reported in early April.
The Santa Clara study was based on 3,300 participants, and the Los Angeles study was based on 863 adults selected by a market research firm. The county and USC researchers plan on repeating the same study every two to three weeks for several months, the Times reports, in order to track and trace data on the virus.
Governor Gavin Newsom in his daily press conferences has emphasized the state’s task force’s commitment to tracing, tracking, and collecting data to better understand how to implement his plan to reduce the spread of the virus and get Californians back to work.
The conflicting data comes within days of protests organized throughout the state demanding that the governor remove the stay-at-home order.
On Monday, protestors in 100 vehicles circled the Capitol in Sacramento honking their horns and at least 200 protesters marched with signs protesting the order that has shutdown the state’s economy.
“Many marchers did not wear masks and crowded together on the sidewalk and streets, defying recommendations to minimize the spread of the virus,” U.S. News reports.
One protester among the group organized by the Freedom Angels, held a sign stating, “Tracking + tracing = tyranny.”
On Sunday, protesters in San Clemente did not practice social distancing guidelines and many were not wearing masks, according to local news reports in Orange County.
Neither did protesters in Encinitas and San Diego who also gathered Sunday, local news reported. The protesters rallied against the City Council’s move to close the Coastal Rail Trail and the pedestrian portion of South Highway 101 to "ensure compliance with the order for social distancing."
More than 200 protestors gathered in Huntington Beach, California, on Friday in a march for "freedom, liberty and reopening the California economy."