This image from body-worn camera video provided by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office shows Tyrell Wilson, left, holding a knife in his right hand, in front of Officer Andrew Hall in the middle of an intersection, March 11, 2021, in Danville, Calif. Graphic body camera footage released April 21, 2021, shows Hall call out to Wilson, accusing him of jaywalking and throwing rocks, and then shoots him in the middle of the intersection within seconds of asking him to drop his knife. This and another fatal shooting by Hall have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. (Contra Costa Sheriff via AP)