(The Center Square) – Nearly 900,000 California residents filed for unemployment last week, a record number as the state shuttered businesses to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday, 878,727 Californians filed claims for the week ending March 28, most in the country. That's up 692,394 over the prior week, when 186,333 unemployment claims were filed.
Nationally. more than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as more businesses were forced to lay off and furlough workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
The 6.6 million claims for the week that ended March 28 is a 99.4 percent increase over the prior week, when 3.28 million unemployment claims were filed.