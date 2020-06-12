(The Center Square) – Much of California moved into Stage 3 of its reopening plan Friday, meaning gyms, malls, hair salons and other businesses are once again welcoming customers under certain health modifications.
Under the Stage 3 guidelines, schools, day camps, campgrounds, movie theaters and bars also are able to open.
Most California counties qualified to move to Stage 3, but some, including six in the Bay area, are opting to move more slowly because of a heightened number of coronavirus cases.
Businesses will have to limit the number of people allowed in closed space and be required to ensure staff and customers socially distance. Staff must also wear masks and gloves, and customers are recommended to do so.
Places like gyms are required to clean equipment and locker rooms regularly.
In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, essentially shutting down businesses deemed non-essential.
California moved to Stage 2 of the reopening plan May.
Friday's reopening comes as the number of the number of COVID-19 deaths – 4,928 as of Thursday – nears 5,000.