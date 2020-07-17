(The Center Square) – Most California school buildings will remain closed to in-person instruction to start the fall semester, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.
Public and private schools in the 32 counties currently on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist will provide remote learning on to start the school year because of a rising number of cases, Newsom said.
“Learning in the state of California is simply non-negotiable,” the governor said during a Friday news conference. “Schools must, and I underscore must, provide meaningful instruction during this pandemic, whether they are physically open or not.”
The 32 of 58 counties on the watch list are home to more than 80 percent of the state’s population. The state's two largest school districts, in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, already announced they were starting the year with remote classes only.
Those schools that can reopen to in-person instruction will require that students in grades three and up, teachers and other staff wear masks and practice social distancing. Younger students will be encouraged to wear masks.
Older students who refuse to weak a mask will be sent home and be required to participate in remote learning.
"Students and staff should wash their hands frequently throughout the day, including before and after eating; after coughing or sneezing; after classes where they handle shared items, such as outside recreation, art,or shop; and before and after using the restroom," the guidelines, released Friday, say.
The guidelines also include instructions on cleaning schools, testing of teachers and staff, and thresholds for when open schools will be forced to close because of positive COVID-19 cases.