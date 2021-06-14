(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest executive order lifts most of California’s coronavirus restrictions – first imposed by the governor in March 2020 – effective Tuesday.
The order ends the state’s stay-at-home order and its various amendments.
"California is turning the page on this pandemic, thanks to swift action by the state and the work of Californians who followed public health guidelines and got vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities," Newsom said in a statement. "With nearly 40 million vaccines administered and among the lowest case rates in the nation, we are lifting the orders that impact Californians on a day-to-day basis while remaining vigilant to protect public health and safety as the pandemic persists."
California will no longer have capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses. Those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 shots will be allowed to stop wearing masks in most places, but how this will be enforced was not yet made clear.
The order still requires masks to be worn in certain areas like hospitals, public transit, nursing homes and homeless shelters. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required to attend large indoor events, FOX 11 reports.
While he’s lifting most restrictions, Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency, which he had said he would do June 15. The state of emergency allows the governor to alter or suspend state laws in the future.
His office said Friday that 90% of the executive orders he issued during the state shutdown would be lifted by the end of September, although that is subject to change.
Ending the state of emergency is not optional, three state legislators argue in a letter to Newsom. Reps. Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher, who have both sued the governor, and Sen. Melissa Melendez, all Republicans, have asked the governor if his intent is to keep the state of emergency in effect until the case rate reaches zero, and if not, then to identify which rates would no longer amount to “conditions of disaster or extreme peril,” as the law defines.
The daily death rate in California from the coronavirus is 1 out of 1,429,000. The daily infection rate is 1 out of every 50,000 people in California.