(The Center Square) – More than percent of Californians aged 18 and older have been at least partially vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
California ranks 11th among all states, according to CDC data, but has a higher proportion of adults compared to other heavily populated states. Nearly 52 percent of Pennsylvania adults have received at least one shot, 51.3 percent of adult New Yorkers, 45 percent of adult Texans, nearly 45 percent of adult Floridians.
More Californians have been vaccinated compared with adult Americans nationwide, with 48.3 percent having received at least one shot.
Reaching 50 percent "is good, but it's not good enough," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "We are making progress. We're going to defeat this disease. We're going to end this pandemic. There's a bright light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have more work to do."
The two drugs being administered the most nationwide and in California are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, each requiring two doses, a few weeks apart.
To date, 29.2 percent of adult Californians have received two doses. The national average is 30.3 percent.
More than 24.2 million doses have been administered in California. No other state has reached even 16 million, the CDC reports.
California is expected to receive an additional 1.9 million doses of either Pfizer or Moderna drugs directly from the federal government this week. Another 1.5 million doses are expected to be delivered to qualified health clinics and pharmacies directly from the federal government.
CDC data also show that California’s latest seven-day new coronavirus case rate of 52.7 per 100,000 people per day is the fourth lowest nationwide.
Newsom, who has pledged to fully reopen the state in mid-June, said the coronavirus “is not taking the month off or the summer off. This disease has not gone away," and said everyone should continue to wear masks.
"Let's not let down our guard. Let's not take these masks off," he said. "We still have work to do. The biggest mistake in this country that's being perpetuated are people that are just giving up, not requiring these face coverings and just assuming that the mission somehow is accomplished. It's not. This disease will come roaring back."