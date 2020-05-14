(The Center Square) – California's eight-week spike in unemployment claims continued last week as 214,028 additional workers filed for benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That's down from the 318,000 claims filed the week prior but pushes the total number of claims closer to 4.5 million since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in March that closed many businesses deemed nonessential.
Nationally, about 3 million people filed for unemployment the week ending May 9, bringing the total for the past eight weeks to north of 36 million.
Given that some states have begun to reopen economic activity this month, not everyone who has filed for unemployment benefits during the outbreak remains out of work. Still, the jobless rate spiked to 15.7 percent, and banking firm Goldman Sachs is projecting that it will hit 25 percent before beginning to return to normalcy.
In February, before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and began to roil the economy, the national unemployment rate was just 3.5 percent.
In the May 9 numbers, Connecticut led all states with 298,680 new claims for unemployment after a computer error was fixed that had prevented claims from self-employed residents, leading to a 726 percent spike in new claims. Federal legislation enacted to respond to the near-total shutdown of most states’ economies made many people eligible for benefits who otherwise wouldn’t be, including the self-employed individuals, independent contractors and “gig economy” workers, like drivers for ride-sharing companies.
Oklahoma had the biggest drop in claims, with a 65 percent decline from the prior week.