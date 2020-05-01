(The Center Square) – A rural northeastern California county is allowing nonessential businesses and restaurants to open on Friday, the first county to reopen according to the governor’s guidance, county officials say.
The county’s Board of Supervisors this week approved plans to reopen businesses, schools, houses of worship and doctors’ offices, with added safety precautions.
Heather Hadwick, deputy director of emergency services of Modoc County, said the county was “moving forward with our reopening plan,” in an email to The Associated Press.
“We are utilizing [Gov. Gavin Newsom’s] guidance of those plans and we have zero cases,” Hadwick said. “Our residents were moving forward with or without us. We really needed to create guidelines for them so that they could do this in the safest way possible.”
Hadwick argues the county’s plan aligns with the state’s guidelines for reopening. The order states that houses of worship and schools must maintain social distances and advises people 65 years old and older to stay home.
Among the county’s roughly 9,000 residents no cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
The predominantly rural county, with household incomes averaging roughly two-thirds of the state median, has not benefited from the federal stimulus bill, officials claim.
“The CARES Act and some of the financial opportunities (in response to the coronavirus) didn’t seem to show up in Modoc County,” Elizabeth Cavasso, a county supervisor and businesswoman, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s really strapped people here. Our county is aware of that and wants to do what it can to help businesses start back up.”
In a letter sent to Newsom notifying him of the county’s plan to reopen, Ned Coe, a county supervisor and longtime cattle rancher, wrote, “At some point, there needs to be a beginning of the reopening process and, quite honestly, what better county for it to occur in. We got a small population and we’re COVID-19 free.”
The governor’s office has not yet said if it will intervene in Modoc County as it did when it shut down all beaches in Orange County. Citing or arresting peaceful beach goers when the state is releasing inmates from county jails and prisons testing positive with the coronavirus is duplicitous, critics argue.
“At a time when California is granting early release to high-risk sex offenders and other dangerous inmates due to COVID-19 concerns, the implicit threat to punish beachgoers and surfers who violate the order is absurd,” state Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, said in a statement.
The city councils of Huntington Beach and Dana Point voted yesterday to legally challenge the order.
In mid-April, the Center for American Liberty already sued the governor, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and several San Bernardino, and Riverside county officials already sued for the order’s unconstitutional measures.
During Gov. Newsom’s press conference Friday, he spoke directly to rural communities: “We hear you, we are paying attention to you. I want to be crystal clear, know that I am looking forward to answering your call. We are not turning our back to your concerns.”
Newsom added that his decisions were based on data and collaboration with a wide range of groups.
Two milestones were reached in California he said Friday. First, more than 2,000 people have died due to the coronavirus so far, the governor announced. Second, more than 50,000 cases of positive test results have come in with more than 655,000 tests reported in to the state. ICU numbers are flat and hospitalizations reported significant declines.