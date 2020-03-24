(The Center Square) – Los Angeles County's sheriff is temporarily shutting down gun stores, arguing they are not an essential business.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva made the decision Monday.
“We will be closing them, they are not an essential function,” Villanueva told FOX11. “I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment, I’m a gun owner myself, but now you have the mixture of people that are not formerly gun owners and you have a lot more people at home and anytime you introduce a firearm in a home, from what I understand from CDC studies, it increases fourfold the chance that someone is gonna get shot," Villanueva added.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last week put shelter at home restrictions on all California residents to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.
Under Newsom's order, California residents are allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, pick up prescriptions, go to the doctor or to what is considered an essential job.
Gun sales have spiked across the country in recent weeks as residents fear social unrest over the pandemic.