(The Center Square) – The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has dropped its mandatory vaccine requirement as a condition for employment four months after it was sued.
The district agreed to drop the policy after employees and the group California Educators for Medical Freedom sued with the help of the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF). The suit was filed March 17 against LAUSD and dismissed by July 27 without prejudice after the district told the court on the record that it will not require employees to get COVID-19 shots as a condition of employment.
The dismissal without prejudice means the complaint can be re-filed if LAUSD changes its policy and begins to require vaccination, HFDF said.
“Defendants were contemplating requiring the vaccine, and then later reversed course and explicitly said they would not be, does not create a ripe case or controversy,” a judge said in an order granting the defendant’s motion to dismiss.
HFDF argued in March that “LAUSD, the second largest school district in the US, is forcing its employees to take an experimental vaccine in order to remain employed, which is contrary to federal law and basic human rights.” It pointed out that the shots are being pushed out to the market under Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) as “investigational” and under the law, recipients are required to be informed about the benefits, risks, and “the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.”
Vaccine development normally requires 8-10 years of research, development, and testing to demonstrate safety and efficacy before they are approved and licensed. The EUA shots were made public after only several months of trials.
“While the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is made using cells from aborted human babies, the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna both employ a new technology that injects a genetic sequence, messenger RNA (mRNA), prompting the body to manufacture the spike protein believed to be on the surface of Sars-CoV-2 in turn eliciting an antibody response in the body,” HFDF states. “No one knows the short, medium, or long-term effects of this medical intervention over 1, 5, 10, or 50 years.”
One day after the lawsuit was filed, LAUSD issued another policy stating the EUA drugs were voluntary, contradicting what it had sent out in emails to staff and communicated to the media. When asked to clarify with the court at the time what its vaccination policy was, LAUSD refused, prompting HFDF to file an amended complaint.
LAUSD then filed a motion to dismiss stating it did not have a mandatory vaccination policy as a condition of employment. According to court documents, LAUSD has confirmed at least eight times that it is not requiring COVID-19 shots to be administered as a condition of employment.
Teachers, administers and employees can now return to work without being required to receive the shots or provide vaccine papers as conditions of employment.