(The Center Square) – In the wake of recent U.S. Supreme Court and California Superior Court rulings against Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles County Health Department is no longer imposing restrictions and limitations solely on religious gatherings, and removed attendance caps on worship services.
LA County Public Health Department issued a Revised Temporary “Safer at Home” order that states that houses of worship located in Los Angeles County can conduct services indoors with no numerical or percentage caps. The order stipulates that attendees should follow social distancing guidelines among separate households.
In two recent cases heard before the U.S. Supreme Court – one in New York, Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo and Agudath Israel v. Cuomo; and the other from California in Harvest Rock v. Newsom – the court vacated lower court orders. As a result, courts in Nevada, Colorado and California have reversed bans solely on houses of worship.
“We are grateful for the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings that are resulting in the unconstitutional worship bans falling like dominoes," Liberty Counsel founder and Chairman Mat Staver said. "The Supreme Court has made it very clear that the courts and the states must begin applying the First Amendment to protect houses of worship. No pastor, church, or parishioner in America should have to choose between worship and prison.”
Liberty Counsel represents Harvest Rock Church and its international ministry, which sued the governor and counties over orders and threats to fine and close the ministries for non-compliance. Harvest Rock Church has two campuses in Los Angeles County and more than half of its international ministry’s member churches are also located in the county.
The county’s decision impacts other lawsuits it has filed against houses of worship, including those against Pastor John MacArthur and his Los Angeles church, which are now likely to be dropped, and other California counties are expected to follow suit in order to comply with the Supreme Court’s New York ruling and California Harvest Church ruling.
Lower courts are also expected to reverse previous rulings to comply with the Supreme Court’s rulings, which say that executive orders cannot discriminate against houses of worship, which it calls a clear violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.