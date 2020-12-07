(The Center Square) – Two California legislators have filed a brief with a state appeals court in their fight to limit Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ability to issue executive orders indefinitely.
The Legislature reconvenes Jan. 4. Lawmakers are being sworn in Monday.
State Reps. James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley, two northern California Republicans who won one of the first court victories against Newsom, filed a 13,986-word brief in their appeal to the court.
In it, they argue, “This case concerns a limited point of law: whether the California Constitution countenances a dictatorship. Gavin Newsom is no Caesar, but his legal theory in this case and ruling philosophy this year are that of dictator legibus faciendis. The Executive can make laws at will, and the participation of the Legislature is at his discretion.
“Given the modern multiplication of ‘emergencies’ and their cascading effects across the landscape of California life, a mandate for executive lawmaking would confer unbridled control over the economic and social character of the state. It would be a reversion to the Roman model, destroying the separation of powers as we know it.”
Newsom has 10 days to respond before oral arguments are presented to the court.
Newsom’s latest order divides the state into five super regions with a stay-at-home order determined by ICU capacity.
“If our liberties are a function of ICU capacity, all a would-be strongman needs to do is close a few hospitals and he can rule with an iron fist,” Kiley argues. “The better approach, of course, is to expand capacity if needed.”
The lawsuit is expected to go to the California Supreme Court.
If the appeals court agrees with the lawmakers, "it would be one of the biggest checks on the California governor’s executive authority in times of state emergencies,” according to Phil Wilson at the Los Angeles Times.
There has never been a nine-month statewide state of emergency implemented in the history of California. No governor in California history has issued unending, limitless executive orders, plaintiffs in numerous cases filed against the governor argue.
The Sacramento Bee described November as “a particularly damaging month” for Newsom. It reported, “First a judge ruled that Newsom abused his power with some pandemic executive orders. Another gave his critics more time to collect signatures for a recall. Then came revelations Newsom attended a birthday party at an exclusive restaurant against his administration’s own public health guidance.”
A legislative caucus urged Newsom three months ago to call a special session to reopen the state, which legislative leaders rejected.
Kiley says one legislator attacked him on the Assembly floor, claiming his request to hold a special session was “a clever scheme to continue earning per diem.” Kiley has declined to accept the per diem every year he’s been in office.
State legislators that do accept the per diem will be paid up to $211 per day on top of their annual salary of $114,877.
The legislature is scheduled to meet from from Jan. 4 to March 25, from April 5 to July 16, and again from Aug. 16 to Sept. 10. In total, legislators would be in session roughly 145 days. Those who accept per diems would receive up to $30,595 in additional taxpayer-funded payments while California businesses are on the brink of record permanent closures and 9.3 percent of Californians continue to file for unemployment benefits.
Over the last eight months, the state has paid $110 billion in claims, including roughly $400 million in fraudulent payments to inmates.