(The Center Square) – Californians from all over the state have asked the northern Californian legislator who sued Gov. Gavin Newsom last year and helped lead the state’ recall effort against him to run for governor, state Rep. Kevin Kiley says.
The California Secretary of State, who has not yet established a recall election date, confirmed last month that 1,719,943 signatures in the recall campaign were certified as valid and that a special election will be held in the fall.
On Monday night, Kiley, R-Rocklin, said he was humbled by the number of people who encouraged him to run for governor.
In an email to supporters, he said, “I got involved with the Recall in a supporting role: to help support the countless Californians who worked tirelessly, heroically, to build the greatest citizens movement in our history. I didn’t do so with any intention of being a candidate.”
Kiley and fellow northern Californian Rep. James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, sued Newsom last year, arguing Newsom’s executive orders and state shutdown were unconstitutional. The case is pending appeal before the California Supreme Court.
On the recall effort, Kiley said he’s listened to Californians’ input and “learned so much. I've thought about what it will take to get our movement across the finish line. And I’m ready to play whatever role gives us the greatest chance to make that happen.”
Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the recall, is organizing a committee of recall leaders to explore whether Kiley’s candidacy “would best serve the goals of removing Newsom and bringing the fundamental change California needs.”
While several candidates have declared their intent to run, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell may also still be in the running.