(The Center Square) – Legal battles are piling up against Gov. Gavin Newsom after he continues to issue new executive orders, ongoing lockdown restrictions and implement a controversial color-coded Blueprint, which state legislators and plaintiffs argue is unconstitutional.
Two Republican state legislators continued their fight Friday against the governor by filing briefs with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court granted an injunction against the governor in a separate religious liberty case.
L.A. County Superior Court Judge James Chalfant ruled this week that public health officials have until Dec. 8 to present evidence to justify why restaurants should remain closed for on-site dining.
“You have to do a risk-benefit analysis for public health,” Chalfant said. “You don’t just talk about the risk of spreading disease. You have to talk about the benefit of keeping restaurants open.”
The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
On Dec. 15, the Superior Court of California County of Fresno will hear a case filed by small business owners against the governor, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Acting Director of California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Sandra Shewry, and Acting State Public Health Officer Erica Pan.
Plaintiffs Ghost Golf Inc., a miniature golf and family entertainment center, and its owner Daryn Coleman, and Sol y Luna Mexican Cuisine, a Mexican restaurant in Bakersfield, and its owner, Nieves Rubio, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, argue the Blueprint violates two provisions of Article III, Section 3 of the California Constitution.
Under the Blueprint, Ghost Golf Inc. remains closed and Sol y Luna is struggling to survive with changing restrictions and no end in sight because no green category to fully reopen the state exists.
“We don’t believe there’s a green light that says go back to the way things were,” Newsom has said.
Newsom’s plan to continue managing the economy on an indefinite basis, “continuing exercise of one-man rule violates separation of powers,” the 109-page complaint states, “because only the legislature is allowed to make these kinds of fundamental policy determinations under the California Constitution.”
The lawsuit asks the court to declare Newsom’s Blueprint null and void, and his actions requiring people to follow it as exceeding his statutory authority.
It also asks the court to declare that the Emergency Services Act, Cal. Gov’t Code § 8627, and/or the Public Health Act, Cal. Health & Safety Code § 120140, violate the non-delegation doctrine and Article III, Section 3 of the California Constitution, and rule that the CDPH has exceeded its statutory authority by issuing orders shutting down or restricting in-door business operations.
“A state legislature cannot hand open-ended power to a governor or a state agency, even during an emergency,” the Pacific Legal Foundation argues. “A governor cannot design an entire regulatory regime, such as California’s color codes, that restricts business operations and forces business closures indefinitely without violating separation of powers.”
Ghost Golf has been closed since March, and the Coleman family has gone more than six months without income, losing tens of thousands of dollars every month in revenue while still facing rental obligations and other business expenses.
In Fresno County’s “red” category, most businesses can be open with restrictions but indoor family entertainment centers like Ghost Golf must remain closed even if their patrons wear masks and social distance.
Sol y Luna’s business was initially shut down in March, and partially reopened in June with restrictions. Even if occupancy percentages changed, the uncertainty resulting from the possibility that the county’s color code might change could still put it out of business.
A business that is permitted to resume in-door operations faces an imminent threat of being forced to close if the county is reclassified into a different color, and capacity percentages could increase or decrease depending on how a county’s color is reclassified.
Newsom has said he will continue to make changes to the Blueprint as he deems appropriate, meaning that counties can expect him to change how and when a county’s color is reclassified. Changing restrictions for any given industry within any color-coded county at any time, the Pacific Legal Foundation, and numerous lawsuits filed against the governor argue, is unconstitutional.
“Collective action at the local level can be a powerful counterweight against Newsom’s one-man rule,” Assemblymen Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher argue, in their continued legal fight against Newsom.
Fifteen Northern Californian county legislators created the Healthy Communities Resolution, which several counties have signed in opposition to Newsom’s ongoing lockdown. The latest signers are Placer and El Dorado counties.