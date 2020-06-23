(The Center Square) – Two landlords have filed a lawsuit challenging the California Judicial Council’s refusal to allow courts to hear eviction proceedings for the duration of the state’s emergency declaration, and another lawsuit is being appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals over a lower court’s ruling on unequal treatment in a land use rights case.
The council, which oversees California courts, declared that courts at all levels statewide will not consider eviction cases for the duration of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state-of-emergency declaration, in addition to another 90-day period after the declaration ends.
California’s de facto ban on evictions – even where tenants are able to pay rent and don’t because of the state’s order – was enacted by the council, a state agency that lacks the authority to issue such rules according to the California Constitution, the Pacific Legal Foundation argues.
“Emergency Rule 1 forces landlords to turn away conscientious individuals seeking housing, in order to continue to house tenants who harass neighbors, conduct crimes on the premises, damage the property, and refuse to pay rent,” Michael Poon, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, said. “This is not only grotesque policy, it is unconstitutional. Under the American system of separation of powers, the judiciary may not ignore the law or make it. This rule does both.”
The Pacific Legal Foundation represents two retired Californians who lease private residential properties at modest rates. These landlords, like many others, the foundation argues, “have been thrown into financial turmoil” by the state’s coronavirus shutdown orders. To make ends meet, they operated on thin margins even before the shutdowns, and still are required to pay mortgages, maintenance and other expenses. For landlords to recover and continue to provide housing, they must be allowed to make profitable use of their property, the foundation argues.
Filed in Kern County Superior Court, Christensen v. California Judicial Council asks that the ban on eviction proceedings be struck down.
The Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) also is appealing a case before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals after a lower court ruled that a church can be restricted in how it uses private property by a city.
New Harvest Christian Fellowship has rented space on Main Street in Salinas for more than 25 years. After purchasing a larger building across the street from where it was meeting in 2018, the city of Salinas implemented sharp restrictions for how the church could use the space. The city restricted how the church could use the second floor, and required it to create a dedicated retail space on the ground floor to an extent that was unworkable for them. A few feet down the street, city officials permitted theaters and live entertainment venues to operate without similar restrictions.
PJI sued, arguing the city violated the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. In late May, District Court Judge Susan Van Keulen ruled that Harvest Christian Fellowship, and churches in general, generate limited interest to the public, do not draw tourists, and therefore detract from the city’s goals of “vibrancy.”
The court ruled that the city was justified in promoting a “street of fun,” which prioritizes concert and entertainment venues, yet also includes nursing homes and post offices.
“Salinas deems churches as less deserving of equal treatment under the law than the live children’s theatre, two cinemas, and event center that share the City’s downtown corridor with New Harvest Fellowship,” Kevin Snider, PJI’s Chief Counsel and lead attorney for the case, argues. “Salinas’ zoning policy seeks to promote a lively pedestrian-friendly street scene by clearing out street-level religious assemblies. Since the lower court’s decision, ironically downtown Salinas has experienced a lively pedestrian street scene in the form of protests. Those types of assemblies may not be the fun City officials were hoping for to replace churches.”
“This continues to be one of the most striking examples of unequal treatment of a church in the land use context that we have seen in the past 20 years,” Brad Dacus, president of PJI, said.
PJI has appealed the case to the Ninth Circuit.
In 2010, PJI won a similar case against the city of San Leandro brought by Faith Fellowship Church, which resulted in a $2.3 million payout by the city, according to Monterey County Weekly.