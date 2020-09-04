(The Center Square) – As California slowly starts to reopen its economy for a second time, officials there hope people will avoid large gatherings, socially distance and wear masks when out over the holiday weekend, which contributed to a coronavirus spike after Memorial Day weekend.
The state so far has reported 726,420 confirmed cases during the pandemic, including 4,666 reported Thursday, and 13,499 deaths, including an additional 157 Thursday.
Just as Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the OK toward the end of May to start reopening the economy, people flocked to beaches, pools, amusement parks and other tourist attractions while large family gatherings marked the beginning of summer over Memorial Day weekend. The state paid the price, breaking its single-day record for coronavirus deaths five times in July.
Health officials at the time said deaths are a “lagging indicator” that reflect exposure to the virus weeks earlier.
But it is not just large gatherings that have public health officials concerned. Using contact tracing, USC determined that an outbreak of 150 infected students last month was not caused by “super spreaders” at large parties but by small groups gathering to play games or hold study sessions without wearing masks.
Unlike Fourth of July, most beaches remain open this weekend, but with various restrictions. Santa Barbara County, for example, said water sports and physical activity will be allowed, but sunbathing and picnicking are prohibited. Los Angeles County said it would close beaches if they are overwhelmed. The county also announced it would close its drive-up testing sites Saturday through Monday due to an impending heat wave that is expected to push temperatures 20 degrees above normal.
“The safest thing you can do is to stay home,” State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement. “But if you do choose to be with others, please keep it outside.”
Among the highest concerns are closely knit Latino families that are a source of strength for working class households but who have also been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Latinos make up about 39 percent of the population in California but account for 60 percent of all positive coronavirus tests and 48 percent of deaths. A recent poll in the state found that Latinos are more concerned about getting the virus and being negatively impacted economically compared to other demographic groups, and therefore are more likely to wear face masks in public, wash their hands frequently and avoid large gatherings with strangers.
Sociologists say Latinos may not take such exact precautions around family, including extended family, because doing so could create an element of distrust in such tight-knit families.