(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has ordered California Gov. Gavin Newsom to respond to an emergency petition filed by Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry, which requests an injunction pending appeal in their federal lawsuit against the governor.
They allege that his executive orders since March specifically target and discriminate against houses of worship in California.
Newsom was ordered to reply by 4 p.m. EST Saturday.
Last month, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected an appeal made by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest ministries, seeking an injunction of Newsom's restrictions. Even though the court rejected their emergency injunction request, it will hear the merits of their request in a hearing yet to be scheduled in January. Due to the state’s impending criminal threats and ongoing fines issued against Harvest ministries, they appealed to the nation's highest court to intervene.
Harvest Rock Church has multiple campuses, including in Corona, Irvine, Los Angeles and Pasadena. Its international ministries have 162 member churches statewide. They are represented by Washington, D.C.-based Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit organization dedicated to religious freedom.
Harvest Rock Church has received letters from the Pasadena Code Enforcement and city prosecutor threatening up to one year in prison, daily criminal charges and $1,000 fines against the pastors, church, governing board, staff and parishioners for allegedly violating state and local executive orders. The city has also threatened to physically close the ministries’ church buildings, preventing anyone from entering.
Pastor Che Ahn, the senior pastor of Harvest Rock Church and founder of Harvest International Ministry, has helped found 65,000 churches and religious organization affiliates around the world. The ministries are actively involved in their respective communities providing a range of services, including offering food, clothing and other support.
“Each day Pastor Che Ahn, the staff, and parishioners face the threat of criminal charges for attending church," Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said. "This should never happen in America. We have requested the Supreme Court to grant emergency relief from Governor Newsom’s unconstitutional orders until the full court of appeals can hear the case.”
Under Newsom’s “Blueprint” for keeping California closed through a tiered system, first issued on Aug. 28 and since amended, religious meetings in churches and places of worship are treated unequally to non-religious organizations in every tier, Liberty Counsel argues.
Harvest ministries fall in Tier 1, in which the governor prohibits all indoor worship services, including home Bible studies where those who do not live in the host’s home are prohibited from participating. Since March, Newsom has allowed feeding, sheltering, and nonreligious counseling with an unlimited number of people in the same church building, but once these or other activities become “religious” in nature they are either banned or severely restricted, Liberty Counsel says.
In Tiers 2 and 3, houses of worship are prohibited from having no more than 100 and 200 people, respectively, regardless of the size of the building. But gyms, fitness centers, museums, family entertainment centers, retail, shopping malls, big box centers, warehouses, destination centers, swap meets and others have no capacity prohibitions, including numerical maximum caps of the number of people who can be inside the same building.
“California cannot give preferential treatment to nonreligious meetings over religious meetings,” Staver said. “The virus does not discriminate between nonreligious and religious meetings, but Gov. Newsom does. This discrimination violates the First Amendment.”
Kagan was recently assigned to oversee the Ninth Circuit, which covers seven western states and Alaska. The U.S. is divided into 13 federal circuits, with each justice assigned to a specific circuit or circuits; petitioners submit emergency applications to the justice assigned to their district.