(The Center Square) – High winds across California this week are expected to make an already record-setting wildfire season much worse.
The diablo winds, which northern California experiences, and the Santa Ana winds that occur in southern California, are both similar, originating hundreds of miles inland in desert regions. As the air rushes west over mountain peaks, it heats up from the compression and speeds up as it is forced through narrow canyons and passes. Both are forecast through at least Wednesday evening.
Pacific Gas & Electric announced it has temporarily cut power to more than 120,000 customers in 22 counties in hopes of avoiding new fires that could be sparked by downed power lines. Forecasters said winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts reaching 45 mph.
Cal Fire announced Monday that one of the more recent wildfires, which started Saturday in San Bernardino County, was caused by a pyrotechnic device that was used in conjunction with a gender reveal photo shoot.
A couple was using a colored smoke device with a fuse to take pictures to announce whether the child they are expecting is a boy or a girl. The fire so far has burned more than 10,500 acres and damaged several structures. The county’s district attorney is considering filing charges against the couple.
Officials said the Creek Fire, burning in the Sierra Nevada, is currently the largest and most dangerous. It has scorched more than 144,000 acres so far and is considered to be 0 percent contained, destroying 65 structures and threatening 5,300 more. Smoke plumes are estimated to reach 50,000 feet.
The Creek Fire so far has killed one person and two Army helicopters were used over the weekend to evacuate 200 campers. The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday it would temporarily close eight national forest across California because of conditions.
Overall, 7,536 separate fires have scorched 2.1 million acres statewide year to date. That surpasses 2018 for the most acres burned in a year.
Since mid-August, 1.7 million acres have burned, with 3,300 structures destroyed and 22,000 people evacuated.
An extreme heat wave over the weekend made conditions difficult for firefighters and fueled the spreading fires. Woodland Hills on Sunday hit an all-time record high for Los Angeles County with a temperature of 121 degrees as triple-digit records were set is several cities across California.
About 115,000 customers in Los Angeles County were without power Monday due to high demand for electricity, leading officials to open dozens of cooling centers around the county.