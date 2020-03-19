The number of coronavirus cases in California rose to 948, health officials said Thursday, and the number of deaths rose by two to 19.
At a Friday afternoon news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state projects up to 56 percent of California residents – more than 25 million people – will be infected with COVID-19 over the next eight weeks.
Newsom sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking that a Navy hospital ship, the USNC Mercy Hospital, be deployed to the Port of Los Angeles until at least Sept. 1 to treat victims of the respiratory ailment.
"This resource will help decompress the health care delivery system to allow the Los Angeles region to ensure that it has the ability to address critical acute care needs, such as heart attacks and strokes or vehicle accidents,” Newsom wrote in the letter.
Also Thursday, Sacramento joined a growing list of California communities to institute a ban on residents leaving their home for nonessential purposes. Residents who violate the order can be charged with a misdemeanor.
Restaurants and bars in Sacramento will be banned from allowing dine-in customers, but will be allowed to offer carry-out and delivery orders.
“As of March 19, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., the Sacramento County Health Officer is directing all individuals living in the county to stay at their place of residence except for essential activities,” officials said in a statement. “The legal order is based on the same directives of social distancing issued this week to slow the transmission of the disease, but it provides more detail and enforcement ability.
“To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the legal order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs and is intended to protect those most vulnerable to the disease, and preserve local healthcare capacity.”
In the San Francisco Bay area, where a similar shelter in place order and business ban has been in place since Monday, at least eight hotels have temporarily closed because of plunging business.