(The Center Square) – Restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues in 19 California counties must shut down their indoor operations ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend because of spikes in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.
Movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and casino card rooms also are included in the order, as are indoor operations at zoos.
Over the past two weeks, California's hospitals have experienced a 52 percent rise in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, Newsom said, from about 3,300 on June 15 to more than 5,000.
The 19 counties facing the new restrictions include many of the state's largest – Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara.
During a Wednesday briefing, Newsom said they encompass 70 percent of California's population.
The governor also said the state was launching strike teams to enforce the order.
"Just because someone's not going to tap you on the shoulder and issue a citation doesn't mean you shouldn't do the right thing," Newsom said. "Wearing a face covering is a sign of toughness. It's a sign of resolve."
Restaurants in the affected counties will be able to offer delivery and pickup services. Card rooms and bars must close.
Parking areas at beaches in southern California and the Bay area will be closed as well. In counties that close local beaches, state beaches also will be closed, the governor said.
The governor also encouraged residents to avoid large private gatherings at people's homes and elsewhere during the holiday weekend.
Newsom issued a statewide order two weeks ago that requires residents to wear masks in public.