The number of confirmed California cases of the novel coronavirus grew to almost 800 by Wednesday and health officials say to expect that number to continue to rise in the coming days despite widespread efforts to restrict public gatherings.
California also has seen 17 deaths so far from COVID-19, the official name of the coronavirus that originated in China in December. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday directed the National Guard to be on alert in case it is needed to help communities most affected by the disease.
“As Californians make sacrifices over the coming weeks and stay home, we are immensely grateful for medical providers, first-responders and National Guard personnel who are assisting those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Newsom said in a statement.
Guard members could be called up to help with food distribution and other efforts as millions of residents are on lockdown for nonessential activities, from the Bay Area to Palm Springs.
On Tuesday, Newsom said California schools will likely be closed through the remainder of the year. Businesses have been forced to close because of
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.