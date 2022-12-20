FILE - Homemade rifles are displayed on a table at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 29, 2017. The California Assembly approved on June 27, 2022, Texas-style lawsuits over illegal guns, mimicking the Lone Star State's law aimed at deterring abortions and obliquely linking two controversial U.S. Supreme Court decisions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)