Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, leaves a San Jose, Calif., federal courthouse with his lawyers Thursday, July 7, 2022, after a jury convicted him on 12 counts of duping investors and patients while running a blood-testing startup that was once a Silicon Valley sensation before being exposed as a sham. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)