(The Center Square) – Ratepayers in California face a “trifecta” of conditions that likely will mean steeper utility bills moving forward.
The Fitch Ratings report released Tuesday pointed to increased wildfires as a stressor on power companies based in the state, largely because of the financial hit it can take there.
“A utility can be held financially liable for wildfire damage if their equipment is determined to have sparked a wildfire,” the report said. “While this is the case in most states if a utility is found to have acted imprudently, in California liability can result even if lines are maintained in accordance with industry best practices and the utility is not found to have acted negligently.”
Utility provider PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after a judge found the company was liable for several fires.
Another issue is drought in a state with an outsized reliance on hydroelectric power. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects California’s overall hydroelectric output will be 49% lower in 2021 versus 2020. Analysts said this will have a proportionally greater effect on northern California utilities since they are more reliant on hydroelectricity.
Another cost driver isn’t environmental, rather political.
The state’s ambitious climate goals have pushed utility costs for Californians well over the national average.
“Against the backdrop of higher purchased power and wildfire mitigation costs, California utilities face increased operating costs associated with clean energy goals,” the report read. "California’s average operating cost burden in 2020 was 15.1 cents/kWh compared with the national average of 10.2 cents/kWh.”
While modernization in homes could push energy usage down, analysts predict added costs of modernizing the energy grid likely would negate those savings.
Even though the state has promised to ween itself off of fossil fuels, Fitch expects California’s power reliance on natural gas to increase once the other sources of energy drop.
Natural gas is usually the largest single source of energy in California and many other states, the report said, providing as much as 44% of the state’s power during the 2015 drought.
Utilities typically lock in gas prices over several months, but a sudden increase in reliance wouldn’t allow for that and force ratepayers to pay more.
“When relying on natural gas-fired generation as a swing supply to replace hydroelectric or renewable generation, utilities typically do not secure natural gas in advance,” the report said. “These utilities could be exposed to the full price variability currently affecting natural gas commodity prices for replacement energy supplies, which will place upward pressure on purchased power costs."