(The Center Square) – A public feud has escalated between two Californians who hold the two highest positions in the U.S. House of Representatives: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Over the weekend, McCarthy said it “will be hard not to hit” Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel after he received a mock gavel at the Tennessee GOP’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner. The gavel was a gesture implying that he could be the next speaker if Republicans retake control of the House in the midterm elections next year. Democrats currently hold a three-seat majority.
“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel [in 2023]," he said "It’ll be hard not to hit her with it.” The crowd cheered in response.
His comments came after Pelosi said McCarthy “was such a moron” for questioning the federal mask mandate. Pelosi has fined House Republicans $500 each for not wearing masks, while she has been photographed multiple times not wearing a mask while talking to groups of people in the halls of Congress and at events.
“The recent spate of name-calling and political maneuvering between the two brought an already-fraught relationship to a new low,” the Los Angeles Times reports.
Their relationship “was never very warm,” CNN reports. “Now it's in the downright gutter.”
In response to Pelosi’s comments, McCarthy said, “We believe in science and we want a speaker that will take the time to understand the science instead of just calling people names.”
He also tweeted, “Make no mistake, the threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”
Later, Pelosi rephrased her remarks by saying, “To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think, is not wise, and that was my comment.”
The feud only got worse after Pelosi, in an unprecedented move, refused to seat two of McCarthy’s nominations, Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, to serve on the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 events at the Capitol.
“The phone call in which Pelosi informed McCarthy of her decision reportedly ended with raised voices, and McCarthy withdrew all of his picks in retaliation,” the Times reports. “Pelosi instead appointed two more moderate, anti-Trump GOP House members to serve on the committee.”
Several members of Congress called out McCarthy for threatening to use violence, but a spokesperson from his office said he was obviously joking.
Pelosi was Speaker of the House from 2007-2011, House Minority Leader from 2011-2019, and reelected as Speaker again in 2019. She has been in Congress since 1987.
McCarthy has been in Congress since 2006, serving in various roles as House Majority Whip, Majority Leader and Minority Leader, after having served in the California State Assembly.