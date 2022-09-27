FILE - Shown is the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2019. On Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, a larger panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals again blocked California's first-in-the-nation ban on for-profit private prisons and immigration detention facilities, finding that it is trumped by the federal government. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)