(The Center Square) – Faith leaders across California are criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom's order banning singing and chanting in places of worship.
Newsom faced lawsuits from churches early on in the coronavirus pandemic because of tight restrictions on gatherings at places like churches before he eased them. But because of the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in the state in recent weeks, “Places of worship must, therefore, discontinue singing and chanting activities and limit indoor attendance to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower,” new guidelines put in place by the governor say.
Pointing to protests across California in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, church leaders are calling the new restrictions discriminatory.
"How can you permit, not for one day, but for many days, tens of thousands to march in protest without wearing masks and then demand that 100 worshipers refrain from singing?" Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, wrote on Instagram.
Rodriguez, who also serves on the National COVID-19 Recovery Commission, said he praised Newsom's early response to the pandemic, but added that these new restrictions are "wrong."
COVID-19 can be transmitted by exhaled droplets when a sick person is close to and facing another. Health officials say singing and chanting can increase the distance the droplets can travel in the air.
Sean Feucht, a worship leader at Bethel Church in northern California, started an online petition entitled "Let Us Worship."
"States across America, including here in California have shut down church services and even outlawed singing in church. Instagram and Twitter is censoring Christian voices every single day. And every hour that passes they grow bolder in their efforts to silence the faithful," Feucht wrote.
"It’s time for the Church to rise up with one voice and tell our government leaders and the rulers of big tech that we refuse to be silenced!"